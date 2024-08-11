UP bypolls: BSP to fight all 10 assembly seats, announces Mayawati

Attacking the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on the issue of law and order, Mayawati said that in this matter, the strictness of the government is more on paper and it is ineffective on the BJP people." Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati on X said that the Congress, which won Lok Sabha seats by promising to protect reservation, seems to be in favour of sub-classification within SCs and STs and is yet to raise its voice against the issue of exclusion of the creamy layer in these communities from the benefits of quota.