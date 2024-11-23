Home
UP bypolls: NDA candidates ahead in seven seats, Samajwadi Party leads in two

The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal and Sisamau.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyNDABypoll

