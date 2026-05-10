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UP cabinet expansion: Six BJP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Yogi Adityanath govt

Former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhury and SP rebel Manoj Pandey have been appointed as cabinet ministers.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndiaYogi Adityanath

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