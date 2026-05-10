UP cabinet expansion: Six BJP leaders sworn-in as ministers in Yogi Adityanath govt

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/dhbrandpr/yogi-govt-becomes-a-support-system-for-elderly-women-providing-pension-to-2923364-women-3995838">Yogi Adityanath</a> government in Uttar Pradesh underwent its second cabinet expansion on Sunday. Two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the government, while two state ministers were elevated and given independent charges on Sunday.</p>.<p>At the swearing-in ceremony held at Jan Bhavan, former BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhury and SP rebel Manoj Pandey were appointed as cabinet ministers whereas state ministers Ajit Pal Singh and Somendra Tomar were promoted to minister of state with independent charge.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as NDA leader in Assam assembly, to take oath as CM for second term.<p>Four new state ministers - Krishna Paswan, Surendra Diler, Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Kailash Rajput - were also administered the oath today by Governor Anandiben Patel.</p><p>The first cabinet expansion took place in March 2024 wherein alliance partner and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD's Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar Sharma, and Dara Singh Chauhan were inducted into the government.</p>