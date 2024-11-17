Home
UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Ashok Singhal on death anniversary

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid respects to Singhal.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 08:04 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 08:04 IST
