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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ensure mass participation in events to mark 12 years of Modi govt

Adityanath directed officials to plant at least five crore saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on June 5 and ensure their geo-tagging and protection.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 01:07 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 01:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath

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