UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Kanpur ahead of November 20 bypolls

<p>Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a roadshow on Saturday in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Sisamau assembly constituency here.</p>.<p>The roadshow was carried out amid tight security with more than 200 policemen deployed on the roofs of the buildings on the rally's route. Paramilitary was also roped in.</p>.<p>The roadshow started from Bajaria and ended at Sangeet Talkies travelling via Rambagh, Harshaya College, Niranjan Niwas, Gopal Talkies, Central Bank Square, Vijay Tower, Lenin Park, Jwaladevi, and Anand Bagh.</p>.<p>The rally was attended by about 500 women, including Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey.</p>.<p>Adityanath came in a helicopter that landed at the helipad of ITI College in Pandu Nagar.</p>.<p>After that, the CM reached Rambagh Tiraha in Bajaria to lead the rally in support of BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi.</p>.<p>The over-hourlong roadshow reverberated with the slogans of 'Long live Modi-Yogi' and Adityanath was showered with flower petals all along the distance.</p>.<p>During the roadshow, the market remained closed.</p>.<p>The CM told the people not to forget two things while exercising their rights on November 20, the Ram temple, and BJP's election symbol, lotus.</p>.<p>This was Adityanath's second outing in Kanpur in the month. On November 9, he held a public meeting at the city's Darshan Purwa Central Park.</p>