UP CM Yogi Adityanath's handling of Ram mandir 'missing funds' could cement his ‘pro-Hindutva’ image

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya </a>is being perceived as an attempt to not only further cement his position as an ‘uncompromising face’ of Hindutva but also convey the message that he is ready to take on anyone, even leaders within his own party as well as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>.</p><p>Adityanath’s fiery speech at a public meeting in Deoria on Friday, where he warned those ‘playing with the faith of Rambhakts’ of grave consequences, appeared to be aimed at the Ram Temple Trust office bearers, many of whom have an RSS background and also senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders. </p><p>'Whosoever plays with the faith of Sanatan will pay the cost,’’ he said.</p>.'Whoever tampers with faith of Sanatan Dharma...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Ayodhya temple 'fund theft' row.<p>Eight of the nine accused persons, whose names figured in the FIR lodged in connection with the alleged ‘embezzlement’ were arrested, while Trust general secretary Champat Rai and another key member of the Trust, Anil Mishra, resigned.</p><p>The resignation of Rai, who had a long association with RSS, surprised many in the BJP as he was believed to have the backing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) too.</p><p>In fact, several VHP leaders publicly vouched for Rai’s ‘honesty’ and integrity saying that he had given his best years to the Ram Temple movement and lived the life of a ‘saint’. </p><p>Rai was popularly called ‘Patwari’ (a local government official responsible for maintaining village level land records and collection of land taxes) of Ram Lalla.</p><p>Incidentally prime minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kestra Trust in 2020 and all its members were nominated by the Centre.</p><p>‘’The chief minister’s action shows that he will not make any compromise on any issue that may hurt the sentiments of the Hindus…...Rambhakts across the world felt betrayed by the allegations of embezzlement of their donations,’’ said a state BJP leader while speaking to <em>DH</em>.</p><p>‘’We will not spare the guilty whosoever he may be,’’ said Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak.</p><p>‘’Chief minister’s action will set a precedent,’’ said Arun Rajbhar, general secretary of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an alliance partner of the BJP in the state.</p>