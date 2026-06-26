Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's handling of Ram mandir 'missing funds' could cement his ‘pro-Hindutva’ image

The resignation of Rai, who had a long association with RSS, surprised many in the BJP as he was believed to have the backing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) too.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathRam Mandir

Follow us on :

Follow Us