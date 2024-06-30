UP CM Yogi, Akhilesh congratulate Team India after long-awaited T20 WC win

National Coordinator of Bahujan Samaj Party Akash Anand wrote on 'X', "We did it! Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular T-20 World Cup victory! Your dedication, hard work, and unwavering spirit have made the entire nation proud. This victory belongs to the nation!"

India won the T20 World Cup on Saturday by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biter, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title.