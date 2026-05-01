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UP college principal held for Rs 16.78 lakh minority scholarship embezzlement

The probe found that the mobile numbers provided for the alleged students were fake and that the students listed on the college rolls were actually studying in other institutions
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshArrestedscholarship

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