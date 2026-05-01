<p>Mainpuri (UP): The principal of an inter college in Bewar area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Mainpuri district has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 16.78 lakh meant for minority scholarships, while the college manager is absconding, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>District Magistrate Indramani Tripathi said the Minority Welfare Department had released Rs 16,78,500 in 2021-22 to KPS Inter College, Dodapur Tilyani, for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scholarships">scholarships </a>of 285 registered students.</p>.<p>Following a complaint, the department initiated an inquiry in 2025, which revealed that the students shown as beneficiaries were non-existent, he said.</p>.<p>The probe found that the mobile numbers provided for the alleged students were fake and that the students listed on the college rolls were actually studying in other institutions, the district magistrate added.</p>.1.6 lakh BC, minority students in distress without scholarship.<p>During the inquiry, no records related to the scholarship distribution were found in the college, according to statements of teachers, he said.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by an assistant clerk of the district Minority Welfare Department, an FIR was registered at Bewar police station on July 20, 2025 against principal Shashibhushan Singh and manager Priyanshu Pratap Singh for alleged embezzlement of scholarship funds meant for 285 minority students.</p>.<p>Acting on the FIR, police arrested the principal from his residence on Thursday night, while efforts are underway to trace the absconding manager, officials said.</p>