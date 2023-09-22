Home
UP: College student shot dead by man she befriended on social media

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged in the matter at Chinhat Police Station, police said.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 11:38 IST

A college student was shot dead by a man she befriended on social media here, police said on Friday.

Accused Aditya Dev Pathak was arrested on Thursday and a country-made pistol was recovered from him, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Syed Ali Abbas said.

'We received information that a woman -- Nishtha (23) -- was brought dead to hospital during the early hours of Thursday,' he said.

Nishtha, a native of Hardoi, was a third-year student at a private university here. She came in contact with Pathak on social media, police said.

“On Wednesday, Nishtha went to Pathak’s rented apartment in Chinhat police station area. An argument broke out between them following which he shot her,” the officer said.

Pathak later took Nishtha to a hospital and fled from there after leaving her. On finding that she had succumbed due to a gunshot injury, the hospital staff police, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been lodged in the matter at Chinhat Police Station, police said.

(Published 22 September 2023, 11:38 IST)
