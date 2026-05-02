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UP Congress chief Ajay Rai hospitalised after fainting, stable

Medical examinations revealed that Rai was suffering from a sodium deficiency and elevated blood pressure.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsCongressUttar PradeshAjay Rai

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