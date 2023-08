Keen to field Priyanka Gandhi from Varanasi against PM Modi: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

"Priyanka Gandhi can contest from any seat she wants and we will make her win the elections with all our might, but we wish that she contests from Varanasi," he added.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi was elected from Varanasi for the second consecutive time in 2019 and there is a strong possibility of him contesting from the same seat in 2024 as well.

Asked what message the Congress wants to send by wanting to pit Priyanka Gandhi against Modi, Rai said, "The only message it is trying to send is that there is someone standing strong against him (Modi)."

The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency has been a BJP stronghold since 1991, with the Congress winning it only once in 2004. The seat remained with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999, and also in the mid-term elections.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress was elected from the seat in 2004, but BJP won back the constituency in 2009.

Varanasi, located in Purvanchal, has a wide influence over the region expanding across eastern Uttar Pradesh up to western Bihar.