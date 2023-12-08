UP cop accidentally shoots woman in the head inside police station

The bullet hit Ishrat Jahan, whose son was also beside her, in the back of her head, seriously wounding her. Ishrat, a resident of Haddi Godam locality in the town, was rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

The cop fled the spot after the incident, sources said. He has been suspended, senior officials said in Aligarh. Eye witness accounts said that the sub-inspector took a pistol from one of the constables, loaded it and pulled the trigger.

Local residents led by former Samajwadi Party (SP) later created a ruckus in front of the Uparkot Kotwali police station, where the incident happened, demanding strict action against the cop and his arrest. The mob also forced closure of the Uparkot market, sources said.

A senior district police official said that a case in this regard was registered and a hunt was launched to nab the cop, who was absconding. ''We are investigating the unfortunate incident....every possible medical treatment is being provided to the woman....we will ensure stern action against the cop,'' the official added.