<p>A police officer was suspended while a circle officer was removed from his post for giving a clean chit in a case involving a viral video showing alleged display of an AK-47 rifle and hand grenades, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Earlier investigation had termed the weapons seen in the video as toys.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said the action was taken after fresh findings contradicted the earlier investigation. </p>.<p>According to police, the video had surfaced in November last year from Sofatpur village of Bijnor district.</p>.<p>In the footage, a man identified as Aqib, from Meerut district and currently based in Dubai, was purportedly seen displaying an AK-47 rifle and hand grenades.</p>.Uttar Pradesh farmer claims identity misuse after receiving Rs 14.66 crore tax notices.<p>Following the video’s circulation, Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar of Nangal police station registered a case. However, the then station house officer and investigating officer, Satyendra Singh, recorded Aqib’s statement and filed a final report concluding that the weapons shown in the video were toys, effectively giving him a clean chit.</p>.<p>Police said recent developments have revealed some suspicious links of Aqib.</p>.<p>The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is now probing the matter further.</p>.<p>SP Jha said Satyendra Singh has been suspended and Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh has also been removed from his post in connection with the case. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>