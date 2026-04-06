<p>Lucknow: A suspected terrorist, who, in a viral video, purportedly displayed an AK 47 and a grenade, managed to get a clean chit by the police by convincing them that they were actually ‘toy’ and ‘bottle of perfume’.</p><p>An inspector of police, who had given the clean chit, was suspended while a circle officer (CO) was shunted out after it later turned out that the man, identified as Aquib Khan had ‘connection’ with a terror network in Dubai.</p><p>According to the reports, in a viral video last November, Aquib, a resident of Meerut, who had later shifted to Dubai, had purportedly displayed an AK 47 rifle and a hand grenade during a video call made to his acquaintance, identified as Maizul.</p><p>A case was later registered at Nangal police station in Bijnor district against Aquib, Maizul and an unidentified person.</p>.Uttar Pradesh farmer claims identity misuse after receiving Rs 14.66 crore tax notices.<p>The investigating officer interrogated Maizul and also spoke to Aquib on a video call during which Aquib claimed that the rifle displayed in the viral video was a ‘toy’ and the grenade was a ‘bottle of perfume’.</p><p>The cop filed a final report in the matter after giving them a clean chit.</p><p>During a raid conducted by the UP ATS at several places in Meerut a few days back, four suspects were apprehended. It later turned out that they had connections with Aquib, a member of an alleged terror network in Dubai.</p><p>The then SHO of Nangal police station Satyendra Malik was suspended on charges of laxity and the CO Nitesh Pratap Singh was removed.</p><p>Officials said that a probe was being conducted into the matter and stern action would taken against the lax police personnel.</p>