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UP cop suspended for giving clean chit to suspected terrorist, terming AK 47 'toy'

A case was later registered at Nangal police station in Bijnor district against Aquib, Maizul and an unidentified person.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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