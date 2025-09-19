<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident reflective of abuse of power by a senior police official, cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district allegedly ‘forced’ a doctor, who was on duty at the Emergency Ward in the district hospital, to leave to ‘treat’ the sick mother of the district police chief.</p><p>According to the reports, the doctors and other staff of the hospital later struck work in protest against the incident and demanded strict action against the cops.</p>.Pati, patni and the great brawl over samosas! UP man beaten up by wife, in-laws for failing to buy snacks.<p>Reports said that four cops approached Dr Rahul Babu Rajput, who was on duty at the emergency ward in the hospital, on Thursday night and asked him to accompany them to the SSP’s house to ‘treat’ his mother.</p><p>The doctor expressed his inability to go with them saying that he was not allowed to leave his post as patients keep coming in the hospital for emergency treatment. He offered to send some other staff members to check the SSP’s mother.</p><p>The cops, however, became angry at his refusal and allegedly forced the doctor and a pharmacist to accompany them.</p><p>‘’They (cops) virtually dragged me to their vehicle….they also snatched my cell phone after reaching the Civil Lines police station,’’ Rahul Babu said.</p><p>The doctors and other staff members at the hospital proceeded on strike in protest against the incident and demanded action against the erring cops bringing the health services to a complete halt.</p><p>Senior health officials, however, managed to persuade them to call off their strike and return to work and assured them that they would investigate the matter.</p><p>Reports said that the cops were sent to the police lines. The SSP said that he had asked the cops to get a private doctor to check his mother but they instead went to the district hospital.</p>