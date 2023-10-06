UP cops in mufti garland, touch feet of ‘sadhu’ accused in cheating case before arresting him

One may have heard of policemen dragging out criminals and fugitives and handcuffing them during arrests but in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura town, the cops arrested an accused pretending to be a 'sadhu' after garlanding him and touching his feet.
The cops also offered a packet of sweets to the man, who is an accused in a case of forgery and cheating in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh and had been living at the Ram Janki Temple Ashram in Mathura for the past few years as a sadhu.
According to the police sources, the sadhu, identified as Ram Sharan, who faced a case of cheating and forgery registered against him at Morena in MP in 2021, had been evading arrest despite there being court orders to this effect.
Ram Sharan was accused of forming a Trust and fraudulently receiving realised rent from a number of shop owners in Morena, who had shops inside temple premises there.
Sources said that a police team from Morena reached Mathura, upon receiving a tip-off, on Thursday. The plainclothes cops first visited Govardhan, a small town in Mathura district, and went round the Govardhan Hill.
The cops then reached the Ram Janaki Temple Ashram dressed as devotees and expressed their desire to meet the sadhu saying that they were his disciples. The cops garlanded the sadhu, touched his feet, offered him a packet of sweets and then whispered in his ears that they were going to arrest him.
The cops also told the sadhu that there were a large number of policemen outside the ashram and advised him not to make a scene and quietly accompany them.