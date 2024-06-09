UP cop's seven-year-old son brutally killed after being kidnapped

Lucknow: A seven-year-old child was brutally hacked to death after being kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Sunday, triggering tension in the area.

According to the police sources here, the child, whose father is a constable in UP police and is currently deployed in Saharanpur district, went missing while playing outside his home in the morning.

A letter demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was later delivered to the child's family by someone.

The locals informed the police and launched a search operation and a little later the child's body was recovered from a sugarcane field a few hundred metres away from his Dhanpur village.