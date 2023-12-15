UP court sentences BJP lawmaker to 25 years imprisonment in rape case

Earlier the lawyer for the MLA, while arguing on the quantum of punishment in the court, pleaded for leniency while deciding the punishment, stating that the lawmaker was the head of the family and had the responsibility of looking after it.

The prosecution, on the other hand, sought maximum punishment contending that any leniency to him would send a wrong message to the society as the accused was a public representative.

Gond was charged with raping a minor, and a case in this regard was lodged at Myorpur police station after the victim's brother lodged a complaint with the police.

Gond's wife was then the 'pradhan' (panchayat chief) of the village.

It was alleged Gond had got a fake school-leaving certificate of the victim showing her to be an adult to avoid being charged under the POCSO Act. Gond had also allegedly tried to pressurise victim's family to withdraw the case and compromise, in exchange for money.

Gond, who was taken into custody by the police after he was convicted in the case, was certain of losing the membership of the Assembly after the court's verdict on his punishment.