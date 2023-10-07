UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

Additional District Government Counsel Shree Pal Verma said Sukhjeet Singh (34), a resident of Basantapur under Banda police station, went to England for a job in 2002. There he became friends with Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Derby.

Sukhjeet got the job of a driver and subsequently married Ramandeep in 2005. On July 28, 2016, Sukhjeet along with Ramandeep and their sons came to Shahjahanpur on a vacation.