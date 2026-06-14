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Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Dalit man beaten to death by three coworkers after his refusal to massage feet at liquor party

The man was identified as Rajkumar alias Chhannu (33), who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDalit

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