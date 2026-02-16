Menu
UP Driver killed as signboard pole falls on moving car at petrol pump

The driver, identified as Lal Bahadur Yadav (45), a resident of Babuganj, got trapped between the steering wheel and the seat and suffered critical injuries.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 09:25 IST
Published 16 February 2026, 09:25 IST
