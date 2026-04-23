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UP: Drunk man allegedly kills daughter with axe for not cooking food; arrested

In a complaint, the victim's husband alleged that his father-in-law killed her under the influence of alcohol.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 10:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaCrime

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