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UP: Elderly man 'holds on' to deceased daughter for months; fills home with garbage to avoid suspicion

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman allegedly died on December 1, 2025, apparently due to illness.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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