UP encounter death acquires caste overtones as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav seek probe on 'fake' shootouts

Lucknow: The death of Mangesh Yadav, an accused in a robbery case with a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, in an alleged encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police a few days back, has acquired casteist overtones.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is alleging that only members of a particular caste (Yadav) were being targeted and leader of the opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stated that the police were being used as a 'criminal gang' under the BJP government.

Akhilesh said that the mastermind behind the robbery at a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur town last month during which cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore were looted, Vipin Singh was asked to ‘surrender’ as he hailed from Thakur community.

Police had claimed that Mangesh Yadav and another accused in the incident were intercepted near Hanumanganj in Sultanpur district on Thursday and asked to surrender but they opened fire at the police. Manges was killed in retaliatory firing while the other managed to flee.

Mangesh’s family said that he had been picked up by the police from his residence three days before he was gunned down in the alleged encounter. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter.