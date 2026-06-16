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UP: Failing to get train seat, man spreads false bomb alert; GRP take him into custody

The train was later declared safe and allowed to continue its journey. The accused has been taken into custody by the GRP and legal proceedings are underway.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:02 IST
Uttar Pradeshrailway policeBombTrending

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