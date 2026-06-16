UP: Failing to get train seat, man spreads false bomb alert; GRP take him into custody

<p>There have been cases of people fighting over train seats, but a passenger from the Aishbagh station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh </a>falsly claimed of a bomb onboard. When he didn't find a place to sit in the public transport, he triggered panic by spreading false bomb alert, getting himself in trouble.</p><p>The accused was identified as a 26-year-old resident of Telangana, named Saini Jackie.</p><p>His dramatic actions led to scare among commuters and a security check by multiple agencies. Jackie was held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a>. </p><p>Following the alert, local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search of the train and all its coaches.</p>.Hoax bomb threat received at Kannur airport; police launches probe.<p>"No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the checking. The information about the bomb was found to be completely false," police told PTI.</p>.<p>The train was later declared safe and allowed to continue its journey. The accused has been taken into custody by the GRP and legal proceedings are underway.</p>