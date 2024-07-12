UP floods: 18 lakh people in over 900 villages affected

Lucknow: The flood situation worsened in Uttar Pradesh, especially in the eastern and central regions after increase in the water levels of several rivers following incessant rains impacting around 18 lakh people in more than 900 villages.

The situation was grim in the districts on the Nepal borders and large tracts of land was inundated as flood waters entered villages forcing thousands of people to move to safer places, according to the official reports.

Reports said that movement of vehicles was stopped on the National Highway connecting Lucknow and Delhi after waters from the swollen Garra river overflowed the bridge in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday evening. Flood waters have also entered several localities in Shahjahanpur town. The district administration has ordered closure of schools till Saturday.