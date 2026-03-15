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UP: Gas agency owner booked for illegally storing LPG cylinders, attempting black market sale

During the raid, authorities found a pickup truck parked in the resort compound carrying LPG cylinders.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 11:35 IST
Uttar PradeshLucknowIndian newsLPGgasGas Cylinder

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