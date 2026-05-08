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UP girl punches crocodile in eye, manages to dramatically survive attack with injuries

"She is out of danger," the doctor said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrocodile attack

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