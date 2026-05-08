<p>In a remarkable act of courage, a young girl survived herself from a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/where-crocodiles-and-communities-coexist-3769183">crocodile attack.</a> A 19-year-old girl, Suman, from Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aligarh">Aligarh</a>, who was cutting grass suddenly fell prey to the reptile, which grabbed her right hand. </p><p>The brave teen fought off the crocodile and managed to free her hand from the reptile's jaws before it could drag her into a river here. In her defence, she punched the reptile in the eyes with her left hand and raised an alarm.</p>.10-year-old girl killed in leopard attack Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.<p>Meanwhile, Suman's aunt rushed to her aid and struck the reptile in the eye with a sickle, injuring it. The crocodile eventually released the girl and crawled back into the waters. </p><p>Suman then sought medical attention. </p><p>Dr Arvind Yadav, in-charge of the health centre, informed PTI that the victim suffered serious injuries to her right hand and was referred to the Deen Dayal District Hospital in Aligarh for further treatment. </p><p>"She is out of danger," the doctor said. </p>