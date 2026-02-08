Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP government school principal, accused of telling students to offer namaz, cleared of charge

Chauhan claimed that the parents of students had approached him alleging that the principal asked students to offer namaz and that the national anthem was not being sung in the school.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 15:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshnamaz

Follow us on :

Follow Us