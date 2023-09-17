UP govt doesn't look at culprits' religion, action taken as per law: Keshav Prasad Maurya

He said earlier governments of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party have also removed encroachments.

"If we have demolished someone's house, and they claim that it was a legal construction, they can go to court. The government is ready to present its side in court," Maurya said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement should 'quit India'.

"The whole country has united on his call. Seeing this, I am confident that those doing politics of appeasement will get a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Maurya said.

On poll tickets to Muslims and bringing them on board in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We want Muslims to be on board and we are also doing it. We also give tickets to Muslims who can win. Many Muslims fought local elections from our party. We also field them in municipal, panchayat, and other local elections". "We always talk about taking everyone along," he said.