UP govt orders three-tier probe into Jhansi hospital fire; announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:18 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 09:18 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Fire Hospital Jhansi

