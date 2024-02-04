UP govt to link details of couples with Aadhaar to stop fraud in mass marriage scheme, says minister

Arun said, "For two days in Lucknow, we discussed how the system can be further strengthened... The way in which it (referring to the fraud) has been attempted here (in Ballia) will not be repeated in future."

The minister further said, "This kind of misuse was never seen before. Our system is very strong. We will make such a strong system within two weeks that even if someone has any evil intention to do anything wrong, our system should be strong enough to check it."

He said a complaint was received in Ballia about 537 marriages having taken place with some couples having got married a few months ago. They are enrolling themselves (under the scheme) only to get financial benefits and in a wrong manner, he said.