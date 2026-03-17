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UP: Gunmen open fire at patient inside Aligarh hospital, flee; victim critical

One person has been arrested in this connection, while hunt is on to nab the two shooters.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeHospitalAligarhGun

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