Fire at Jhansi hospital, rescue and relief efforts ongoing

<p>Jhansi (UP): A fire broke out at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Friday evening, prompting an evacuation of its patients, officials said.</p>.<p>The fire brigade was rushed to the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi police said in a brief statement on social media.</p>.<p>Purported visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers, even as a large number of police personnel aided rescue and relief measures.</p>