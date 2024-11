UP hospital fire: 4-member probe team formed; govt dismisses claims of expired fire extinguishers, electrical short circuit suspected

According to Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU wards of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, one of the largest government hospitals in the state's Bundelkhand region, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.