UP hospital fire: PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of each deceased

In another post, the PMO said Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in the fire accident at the Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 05:33 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 05:33 IST
