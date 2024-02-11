Uttar Pradesh legislators leave from Lucknow for Ram Lalla darshan in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Several members of both the Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature on Sunday left on buses from the state capital for Ayodhya to visit the newly-built Ram temple, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

With the exception of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, most legislators had given their consent to visit Ayodhya.

"Members of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature have left for Ayodhya. If anybody is not going, it is the 'samaaptwaadi party'," Maurya told PTI, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.

"All of us are going as 'Ram bhakts' (devotees of Lord Ram)," Maurya said before leaving for the holy city.

He added that Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana and Chairman of state Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh were also going to Ayodhya.