UP legislators to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple today, Akhilesh declines invitation

Lucknow/Ayodhya: Several members of both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya even as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav declined the invitation.

During a discussion on the budget in the House on Saturday, the speaker said to Yadav, "You come with us to Ayodhya tomorrow."

To this, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said: "We will go only when Lord Shri Ram calls us."

With the exception of SP leaders, most legislators have given their consent to go to Ayodhya.

Members of both Houses of the legislature have been invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to offer prayers before Ram Lalla in the newly inaugurated temple in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Mahana said that all legislators will go to Ayodhya on Sunday morning on buses.

An official statement said that Adityanath will reach Ayodhya airport directly on Sunday. After this, he and his cabinet ministers will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple.

Currently, there are 400 MLAs in the state assembly while there are 100 members in the Legislative Council. It was unclear exactly how many members are going to Ayodhya.

BJP has 252 MLAs in the assembly, its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13, NNishad party has six and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has six. Nishad and SBSP are constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

The state's main opposition party Samajwadi Party has 108 MLAs, Rashtriya Lok Dal has nine, Indian National Congress has two, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has two and Bahujan Samaj Party has one MLA.

Rajpal Singh Balyan, leader of the RLD legislative party in the assembly, told PTI on Friday: "Most of the RLD MLAs will go to Ayodhya on February 11 for 'darshan' of Lord Ram in the newly constructed temple."

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislature party leader Umashankar Singh also said the party has accepted the invitation. "We will go to Ayodhya! This is the invitation of the Assembly Speaker and he does not belong to any party but everyone has unanimously elected him," he told PTI.

Virendra Chaudhary, Congress MLA from Farenda in Maharajganj district said, "Lord Ram is our idol but due to a pre-decided programme in our area on Sunday, I will not be able to go but our legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' will go to Ayodhya."

Jansatta Dal Loktantrik leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh also welcomed the invitation to visit Ayodhya.

Ten luxury buses carrying cabinet ministers and members of the legislature will leave for Ayodhya from 8 am in the morning. Arrangements have been made for the visit by the Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. Ram Dhun' will be played in the buses during the journey.