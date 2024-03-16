UP 'lost its identity' during tenure of previous governments: CM Yogi Adityanath

Moradabad (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the previous governments stating that they "imposed curfews" while the double engine government held 'kanwar yatras'.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 513 crore in the district.

"How can we talk of development and don't discuss education and health in it. Previous governments did the same. They first spoiled the system of education and destroyed the arguments for health," he said in his address at the event.