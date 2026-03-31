<p>In a dramatic incident that unfolded in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">UP's </a>Kachhiyani Khera village, a man staged a next-level stunt demanding to marry his maternal cousin. The act reminded many of a scene from the classic film '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/when-cinema-met-emergency-sholay-and-the-politics-of-the-1970s-3683123">Sholay</a>'. </p><p>Identified as 23-year-old Raju Pal, the man, whom is in one-sided love with his cousin, took cue from the 1975 movie and scaled a mobile tower here, demanding to marry the woman. </p><p>As people may say, some things only happen and appear fine on the big screen but not in reality, unlike the film's protagonist Veeru, whose wish to marry Basanti was granted after he pulled the dangerous stunt, Raju was taken into custody by police and sent for counselling.</p>.<p>Pal claimed to be in love with the woman for the last eight years, and had reportedly proposed the woman, only to see the family's rejection. He then took the dangerous act and threatened to jump from the tower if he was not allowed to marry her. </p>.Hina-Bilawal 'love' goes viral on Net.<p>Tilhar Circle Officer Jyoti Yadav told <em>PTI</em> that police, who arrived after reaching the spot on information, managed to persuade the man to safely come down from the tower after around seven hours.</p>.<p>The cop mentioned that his family did not have any idea about his plan.</p>.<p>Station House Officer, Tilhar, Jugal Kishore, informed the news agency that Pal has been taken into custody and is under observation. He is also being counselled to prevent him from taking any such steps in the future. </p>