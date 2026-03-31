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UP: Lover performs dramatic 'Sholay' stunt, climbs mobile tower to marry cousin

The police mentioned that his family did not have any idea about his plan.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrendingViral

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