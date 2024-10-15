UP: Man accused of robbery arrested after encounter, accomplice on run

<p>Unnao: A man accused of robbery was arrested here on Tuesday after an encounter during which he was injured, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 4.30 am when police during routine check intercepted two people on a motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh said.</p>.<p>The duo opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing one Irfan sustained a bullet injury on his leg, Singh said.</p>.<p>He said that the accomplice on the motorcycle escaped taking advantage of the darkness.</p>.UP CM Adityanath to meet with family of man killed in Bahraich communal violence.<p>A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge and Rs 3,250 in cash has been seized from his possession, the ASP said.</p>.<p>During interrogation he admitted to have been involved in the robbery that took place in Agjain area of the district on August 29, the officer said.</p>.<p>Irfan has been admitted to the community health centre in Nawabganj for treatment while efforts are underway to nab his accomplice, Singh added. </p>