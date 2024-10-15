Home
uttar pradesh

UP: Man accused of robbery arrested after encounter, accomplice on run

The duo opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing one Irfan sustained a bullet injury on his leg, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeEncounterrobbery

