UP man accused of sexually assaulting over a dozen children arrested

Police said that the accused, who owned a grocery shop in the village, used to offer cold drinks, laced with liquor, to the children and then sexually assaulted them once they became intoxicated. He also used to film the act and threatened to make them viral if they told their parents about it.

The accused also used to extort money from the victims threatening to make the videos public, sources said. The accused had got CCTV installed

The matter came to light after some videos of the alleged sexual assault went viral. Police said that so far over a dozen cases of sexual assault of the children and teens from the village had come to light.

''There may be more...we are examining the CCTV footage....we have appealed to the people to come forward and report if their children have been abused,'' said the official. The cell phone of the accused was being examined to ascertain if he had deleted the videos and clips.

Sources said that the parents of some victims were reluctant to approach the cops for fear of social stigma.