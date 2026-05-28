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UP: Man assaulted with sticks and iron rods on Eid-ul-Azha eve for seeking clarification on Shariat

The mob allegedly vandalised Alam's vehicle and the door of his house as he ran inside to save himself. The attackers reportedly entered the house and continued assaulting him, police said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshEidAssault

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