<p>On the eve of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/eid-prayers-disallowed-at-srinagars-jama-masjid-for-eighth-year-in-a-row-4017746">Eid-ul-Azha</a>, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, who approached the cleric for clarification on a matter related to Shariat was given no explaination but assaulted. </p><p>Intekhab Alam, 34, offered evening prayers at the mosque and later sought clarification from a ‘hafiz’ (cleric) on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-to-examine-whether-muslims-can-be-governed-by-succession-law-instead-of-shariat-3497940">Shariat</a>. Instead of answering Alam, the cleric called his uncle, after which he got assaulted by a mob outside a mosque.</p><p>The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday at Ghosia under the Aurai police station limits.</p><p>The mob vandalised Alam's vehicle and the door of his house as he ran inside to save himself, following which the attackers entered the house and continued assaulting him.</p>.Cleric beaten by mob, sent to hospital in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 5 booked.<p>Alam sought police help. Police reached the spot after receiving information on the Dial 112 emergency helpline, brought the situation under control, and sent Alam to a hospital for treatment. </p> <p>The cops reportedly witnessed people coming out of the mosque also joined the cleric and his uncle and chased Alam before assaulting him with sticks and iron rods. </p>.<p>Additional police force has been deployed in Ghosia following the incident, officials said. </p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>