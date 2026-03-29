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UP man beheads ice-cream seller, cooks meal as severed head kept nearby

The victim was identified as Bablu, who had gone to the Parsawal village in Barabanki to sell ice cream, when a quarrel broke out between him and Babu.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

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