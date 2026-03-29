<p>A 25-year-old ice-cream seller was beheaded by 50-year-old Shankar Babu in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Barabanki after a verbal argument, following which Babu took the head of the seller back to his house. </p><p>The victim was identified as Bablu, who had gone to the Parsawal village in Barabanki to sell ice cream.</p><p>As the argument escalated, Babu took out a sickle, and severed Bablu's head in public and carried it to his house, according to reports.</p><p>When the police visited Babu's house to arrest him, he was found cooking while the severed head was kept nearby, <em>NDTV</em> reported.</p>.‘Scolded’ by teacher, Class-5 girl ends life in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj; angry family lays siege to school with body.<p>Details of the argument, and the motive behind the crime, are yet to be ascertained.</p><p>Babu was arrested, the severed body part was recovered and the murder weapon was seized. </p><p>Bablu is survived by his wife and his two children. He was the eldest of three brothers and had been supporting the family through his ice cream business. </p><p>Bablu's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. </p>