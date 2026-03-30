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UP man celebrates divorce by undertaking 12-hour 'dandawat yatra' to temple

Chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrangbali” along the way, Jogesh said the act was in fulfillment of a vow he had made during a difficult phase in his marriage.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:07 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam NavamiVideoTrendingViralNavratriYatra

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