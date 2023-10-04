UP man dies after being run over by a tractor amid land dispute

A 60-year-old man died in a village in Firozabad on Tuesday evening after a few persons allegedly ran over a tractor on him due to a land dispute, police said.

The man, who had gone to take possession of a land parcel he won in an auction, died on the spot while two women constables accompanying him got injured, they added.

The incident took place in Garhi Kalyan village under the Narkhi police station area here, the police said.