UP man gets death sentence for killing two in 2012

It was said that Urvashi along with his friend Om Prakash was going to take medicine for his three-year-old son at about 8 pm on October 9, 2012. Ali stopped them in the way near Ram Krishna Math and stabbed them. On information, Tiwari reached the spot and the two were taken to hospital. Urvashi was declared brought dead while Om Prakash died during treatment on October 17, 2012.