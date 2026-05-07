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UP man gets life term for electrocuting mentally challenged wife to death in Bareilly

As per the post-mortem report prepared by Dr Faraz Anwar, multiple electrocution marks were found on different parts of the victim's body.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 11:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBareillyelectrocuted

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