<p>Hapur: A man has been arrested and sent to jail after a video purportedly showing him spitting on bread while preparing it in a tandoor at a wedding function surfaced on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a>, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Munish Pratap said the video had come to their notice, in which a youth was seen engaging in an objectionable act with the bread.</p>.<p>The viral video shows a cook spitting on the dough before baking it in a tandoor.</p>.<p>An attendee present at the venue recorded the act on his mobile phone when he approached to collect freshly prepared bread.</p>.<p>The incident was reported from Mukteshwara village under Babugarh police station limits, where a wedding ceremony was being held on April 18.</p>.11-year-old falls into burning tandoor after punishment for eating rasgullas in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The video was later circulated on social media on April 20, triggering outrage among locals. Following the circulation of the video, a complaint was lodged with the police.</p>.<p>Based on the video, the accused, identified as Naseemuddin, a resident of Kithore, was arrested on Wednesday evening and sent to jail, the SHO said. </p>