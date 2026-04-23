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UP: Man held after video shows him spitting on bread at wedding in Hapur

The viral video shows a cook spitting on the dough before baking it in a tandoor.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshViral videoHapurspitting

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